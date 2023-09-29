Popular actor and comedian Agya Koo has released a campaign song to promote Kennedy Agyapong's presidential ambitions

The song, which is titled "Onoaa", Twi for "He is the One", was released on Thursday, September 28, 2023

Meanwhile, the Kennedy Agyapong campaign has not officially confirmed the tune as its campaign song

Actor and comedian, Alexander Kofi Adu, known popularly as Agya Koo, has released what many are calling the official campaign song for Kennedy Agyapong's presidential bid.

The song by the award-winning actor is titled "Onoaa", which is Twi for "He's the One".

The Kennedy Agyapong campaign has not officially confirmed the song as its campaign song, but a short video in which Agya Koo is captured singing and dancing to the melodious tune has been trending.

On TikTok, the short video trending captures the actor wearing a white campaign T-shirt of Ken Agyapong while ad-libbing to the tune and shaking his head and waist in his usual comic fashion.

Parts of the song in Twi translates into English as follows:

"Who is that coming? He's the one. Who is that coming? He's the one. Is it Kennedy? Yes, he's the one. Is it Kennedy? He's the one....Kennedy Agyapong is coming, let's all meet him..."

Disbanded Delta Force NPP group announces come back to support Kennedy Agyapong

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the NPP vigilante group, Delta Force, has announced that it is regrouping to back Kennedy Agyapong's presidential campaign.

The leader said in a Facebook post that members of the disbanded group feel pained by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia leadership because of years of neglect.

The group said Ken Agyapong has a track record of helping the needy and would seek the interest of the party if elected flagbearer on November 4.

Kennedy Agyapong wants to institute 6 months military training for National Service personnel

In other news, Kennedy has pledged to make military service compulsory during national service.

Agyapong said all National Service Personnel will be required to undertake six months of military service.

The flagbearer aspirant said this policy would help instil discipline in Ghana’s emerging workforce.

Chairman Wontumi blasts Alan Kyerematen

In separate news, the Ashanti Regional chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has taken a swipe at Alan Kyerematen.

Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontomi, accused Kyerematen of being sympathetic to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Chairman Wontomi believes Kyerematen’s political career is over and outlined five failings of the former minister.

