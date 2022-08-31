A new face has emerged on the political scene, hoping to beat both former President John Mahama and other contenders for the NDC presidential primaries

Ernest Kobeah, a 43-year-old businessman says he is the right person to the lead the party and the country

He wants Ghanaian youth to support his bid to lead the country when presidential elections open in 2024

Ernest Kwaku Kobeah, a 43-year-old Ghanaian businessman living in the United Kingdom, has disclosed his intention to contest the opposition NDC presidential primaries scheduled for November 2022.

Mr Kobeah has said he can beat former President John Mahama, tipped to win the NDC presidential primaries ahead of the 2024 elections.

Although former Finance Minister and business mogul, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has also been working hard to lead the party into the 2024 presidential elections, Mr Kobeah says he will pull a surprise.

Ernest Kobeah seen standing by a picture of one his projects in the UK says he can trigger the development that Ghana needs if elected president. Source: UGC/Ernest Kobeah

“I am the new face to challenge former President John Dramani Mahama in the NDC Presidential slot. With my expertise in development, I am hopeful the country will be in the right direction,” he posted on his Facebook page.

Mr Kobeah has been living in the UK for over 20 years.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview, he said because of his exemplary life in the UK, he has gained recognition from the UK government.

“I am one of the few Africans who has gained respect from the government because of my work,” he said.

He is confident that if given the nod by Ghanaians, he would bring his expertise in sanitation, construction and security to bear for Ghana’s benefit.

“My firm, City Expert Groups has built so many skyscrapers in the United Kingdom that has stood the test of time, and I am ready to build Ghana too into a strong tower,” he said.

