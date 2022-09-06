Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu wants Ghanaians to speak up against what he says is mismanagement under Akufo-Addo

He is wondering why Ghanaians spoke up against John Mahama when he was not even doing anything wrong but have kept quiet under Akufo-Addo

He predicts that many Ghanaians would have perished under the current harsh economy before 2024, when they can vote out the NPP

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, cannot understand why Ghanaians are quiet while, according to him, President Nana Akufo-Addo wreaks havoc on the economy.

In his view, Ghanaians heavily criticised former President John Mahama even though he did far less than what the current president is doing.

“John Dramani Mahama as president then did not do a quarter of what President Akufo-Addo is getting away with yet the Ghanaian people are quiet,” he lamented.

According to Haruna Iddrisu, President Akufo-Addo has brought never-seen-before hardship on Ghanaians.

He said the recurrent increases in fuel prices are a testament that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration led by Nana Akufo-Addo has been a colossal failure.

“When he was holding a gallon of petrol and said this is the price of it, today let him hold that gallon of petrol and tell us that ‘I am a disappointing failure and I have failed the Ghanaian people’ and not ask us to thank him for being president of Ghana. He owes Ghanaians an apology,” he said.

Haruna Iddrisu made the comments on the AM Show, a morning TV show.

“We are not running a system where we can change him overnight, or we are not running a system where can call for an immediate election respecting the tenets of the 1992 constitution.

“But we must pray because many Ghanaians may not be able to live to vote him out because they will perish or die even before we get to 2024 given the continuing excruciating hardship he is subjecting Ghanaians to,” he is worried.

IMF bailout: Ghana's Current Economic Crisis Not Result Of Bad Policies, But Of External Factors - Georgieva

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has attributed Ghana's current economic crisis to external shocks and not bad economic decisions by the governing NPP.

This is contrary to claims by some members of the opposition NDC and a section of the populace. Instead, they insist that bad policies implemented by the Akufo-Addo-led administration are to blame for the worsening economic conditions in the country.

According to the Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, external factors have contributed to the current challenges.

