The Member of Parliament for Daffiama-Bussie-Issa, Dr Sebastian Sandaare, has revealed that over 1,000 Ghanaian doctors whose services are urgently needed in the consulting rooms are idling at home

According to him, the doctors who finished their housemanship a year ago will be forced to leave the shores of the country

The MP says it is unacceptable for the government to say the doctors who just finished their training can‘t be employed

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The Minority in Parliament has raised red flags over the status of 1,000 Ghanaian doctors who finished their housemanship a year ago.

According to the Member of Parliament for Daffiama-Bussie-Issa, Dr Sebastian Sandaare, the doctors are idling at home due to the government's inability to employ them.

MP Sebastian Sandaare is raising issues with the status of 1,000 Ghanaian doctors

Source: Facebook

Expressing worry at the development, he said the new doctors who finished their housemanship almost a year ago are still at home.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He adds that they may be forced to leave the country's shores in search of greener pastures if the Akufo-Addo-led government does nothing urgent.

"They finish school and they are in the houses, So it is just to draw attention to government that it is not acceptable that as a country, we say that we cannot employ our doctors that have come out of training," he said.

Ghana's doctor-to-patient ratio population currently stands at 1:6,355. This falls short of the World Health Organisation's acceptable standards of 1:1000.

Ghanaian Doctors Join Labour Agitations: Demand Cost of Living Allowance As Economic Hardship Bites

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that doctors in the country have joined the fray on the labour front about the Cost of Living Allowance (COLA), which public workers are important to cushion them from economic hardship.

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) says its members share the same sentiments expressed by teacher unions and the Trades Union Congress about the COLA.

Handsome & Brilliant Twin boys Graduate Together as Medical Doctors

Two adorable young men, Chidimma Muogbo and Chinemerem Muogbo, twin brothers, graduated together from medical school as doctors. The news was shared by their mother, Uju Sussan, who holds a PhD as a senior lecturer at Anambra State University, Nigeria, on her personal LinkedIn handle.

Aside from congratulating her two sons, the proud mother also shared how they have had challenges with different social media platforms and identification systems because of the stark resemblance.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh