President Akufo-Addo’s lawyer during the 2020 election petition led CSOs in the country in the march

The one-day protest was against massive acts of corruption among public officials, as unravelled in the Auditor General’s report

The CSOs are demanding the Auditor General surcharges those found guilty of various financial violations

President Akufo-Addo’s lawyer, during the 2020 election petition, on Monday, September 5, 2022, led a group of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other well-meaning Ghanaians in a demonstration against corruption among public officials.

The 1.7km march led by Akoto Ampaw began at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park and ended at the Black Star Square. It was expected to pressure the Auditor General to surcharge institutions, and individuals found guilty of committing various financial violations.

President Akufo-Addo's lawyer Akoto Ampaw led the demonstration Image Credit: @dabo.sadat.9/kofi.bentil

Under the umbrella body, the Citizens Coalition, the groups defied the recent daily downpours and marched through the principal streets of Accra before presenting their petition to a representative of the Auditor General.

The group said it resorted to the street action because the Auditor General had, since 2019, failed to surcharge those involved in financial malfeasances.

“In its reports, the Auditor General has repeatedly identified persons in the public service that have misused public funds and indicated that they ought to be surcharged. And yet, to date, the Auditor General has not rallied the spine to take that decisive action that the constitution imposes on him,” Mr Ampaw said.

CSOs Haven't Taken A Back Seat, We're Still Committed To Exposing Rots - Akoto Ampaw

Touching on claims that CSOs in the country, including Occupy Ghana, had taken a backseat and were no longer making noise as they did during the Mahama era, Akoto Ampaw denied those assertions saying they are still actively involved behind the scenes in pushing, especially for the Auditor General to exercise his powers.

“But it isn’t really true that OccupyGhana is not doing anything. OccupyGhana has been pushing this matter with the Auditor General. So it may not be on the streets, but it is still defending rights and ensuring that so-called duty bearers comply with their obligations to the public,” he said.

Other prominent of the Coalition who joined the peace march include lawyers Samson Lardy Ayenini, Kofi Bentil and Martin Kpebu.

The others include Kofi Asare of Africa Education Watch, broadcast journalist Nana Ama Agyemang Asante, Edem Senanu and CDD’s Kojo Asante Pumpuni.

Auditor-General Records GH¢1.08 Billion In Financial Irregularities In 2021

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published that the Auditor-General’s report for the 2021 financial year followed a well-known trend of huge financial irregularities at state institutions, with the latest one reaching GH¢1.08 billion. The 2021 audit report submitted to Parliament detailed irregularities and the quantum of money associated with each case.

