A video of the Vice-president of the Republifc of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia playing tennis has set the internet ablaze as Ghanaians react

He was present at the maiden edition of the National Fitness Day which was held on September 10, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium

Many Ghanaians have shared diverse opinions about the vice-president's tennis skills and how that relates to how he runs the economy

Vice-president of the Republifc of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has shown that he cannot only manage the economy but also he is good when it comes to sports.

Bawumia. Photo Source: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

In a video that has surfaced online, the veep was captured playing table tennis at the maiden edition of the National Fitness Day which was held on September 10, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He joined His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse and thousands of Ghanaians to mark the memorable day.

While playing the table tennis, spectators cheered him on with some people shouting words and phrases such as; 'Man of the moment', 'Pressure', to mention a few.

For the occasion, he wore a branded polo shirt which was meant for the event. He paired it with a black pair of tracksuits.

Sharing photos from the event on his official Instagram page, he wrote,

After mooting the idea to the Ministry of Youth and Sports last year, and following President Akufo-Addo’s full backing and subsequent approval by Cabinet, it was really exciting to exercise with Ghanaians from all walks of life, especially the youth, who demonstrated admirable passion throughout the nearly two-hour exercise.

Dr Bawumia commended the Ministry of Youth and Sports for implementing the event successfully, as well as, those who took part in the various activities on that day.

He also encouraged all persons to embrace regular physical activity and the National Fitness Day which would be marked on the second Saturday of every month to improve the well-being of all Ghanaians.

Ghanaians react to Bawumia playing Tennis

0xedb:

His tennis skills are far better than his economics skills. And the tennis skills are terrible o

godwin_bantibwoy:

He like fans ooo

alphaquacu:

He’s not even playing it economically

frimpong__kendrick:

Seisei Sei nu dorrars nu 3de3n 33k)...

zackziblim:

Dr Fundamental

__doublevision__:

Concert

sir_johnba:

The best VP ever all round

mikkyblazer:

VP u do all.

donkwasipedro:

I like this man, a very down to earth person

josephmarfo:

Mode3 fake fans de3 Ei

