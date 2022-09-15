Aisha Huang's lawyer has made some revelations about his client in a series of media engagements

Some of the bombshells include a claim that Aisha Huang is married to a Ghanaian businessman

YEN.com.gh presents four of the revelations he made during the media interviews on Wednesday, 14, 2022

Nkrabea Effah-Dartey, lead counsel for notorious Chinese illegal miner, Aisha Huang, granted a lengthy media interview after a circuit court declined a request for bail for his client.

The retired military officer and politician tried to convince the Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that granting bail for Aisha Huang, aka En Huang, would send the right signal to the international community.

He told the court that the case was being monitored by the international investor community, hence releasing the middle-aged Chinese lady on bail would be good for the country’s image.

But state prosecutors put up a better good fight. They argued that the lady charged for destroying Ghana’s freshwater bodies and vegetation through her illegal mining activities had a habit of sneaking out of the country.

The court then remanded Aisha Huang and her three accomplices in police custody for two weeks. The case resumes on September 27.

But for Effah-Dartey, the battle to free his client and her accomplices has just started. YEN.com.gh presents four things he told the media during a series of interviews shortly after the court adjourned the case:

1. Aisha Huang Didn’t Sneak Out Of Ghana

State prosecutors had told the court that the notorious illegal mining kingpin sneaked out of Ghana in 2017 and sneaked back in this year, a point they made to convince the court that Aisha Huang should not be granted bail.

But Captain Effah-Dartey (rtd) vehemently fought this claim by state prosecutors both in court and outside the court. He told Joy News that the police’s account of how Aisha Huang left Ghana was not accurate and very unfortunate.

He disclosed that the Attorney-General voluntarily decided to discontinue prosecuting Aisha Huang in 2017 when she was arrested and prosecuted for similar offences related to her illegal mining activities.

Meanwhile, the claim by the police also contradicts government’s own position on how Aisha Huang left Ghana the first time. Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said she was validly repatriated from Ghana.

2. Aisha Huang Is Married To Ghanaian Businessman

Mr Effah-Dartey caused many jaws to drop when he disclosed to Citi News that Aisha Huang is legally married to a Ghanaian businessman.

The unnamed man, according to the lawyer, holds a Master’s degree from a Chinese university, suggesting that that may be how the two first met.

“I know she is married to a Ghanaian. I know this because of her Ghanaian husband, a businessman in Kumasi and a Master’s degree holder from a Chinese University,” he said.

He made the disclosure, perhaps to let Ghanaians know that the embattled Chinese national had other reasons to return to Ghana other than illegal mining after she was driven out of the country.

3. People Owing Aisha Huang Wants Her Jailed

Mr Effah-Dartey, an astute politician and former deputy interior minister under the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration of John Kuffuor, made Ms Huang appear the victim.

He said while there is no single evidence to prove that Ms Huang “engages in illegal mining in Ghana,” he is certain that some influential people in the mining industry who are clients of Ms Huang want her jailed.

This is what he told Joy News:

“But what I know for sure is that Aisha Huang, during the 2018 trial, told me she has a lot of business interests in Ghana.

“I suspect that those who owe her for services rendered or materials purchased from her and they have not paid back, it is those people who do not want Aisha Huang to be around.”

Aisha Huang's Case Has Been Overhyped By The Media

Mr Effah-Dartey has said his client's case is a piece of cake and is confident he will prove to the court that Aisha Huang deserves to go scot-free. According to him, the media has only hyped the matter excessively.

He told to journalists at the forecourt of the circuit court that the media has created a false sense of insecurity over such a simple matter of his client illegally re-entering Ghana.

“My worry is that the media has overhyped this small matter of mining without a license and doing mineral sales without a license. It’s a small matter and it happens every day in Ghana, so I don’t see why the media should even write an editorial on this matter, and it is that which is creating a problem and giving all manner of insecurity to the issue,” he said.

Aisha Huang: Police Documents Contradict Oppong Nkrumah’s Claim ‘Galamsey Queen’ Was Repatriated

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that the issue about how Aisha Huang left the country in 2018 is getting murkier by the second as a police statement on the matter contradicts government’s official position.

According to Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Aisha Huang, who was found with a new ID bearing En Huang, was repatriated in December 2018.

The minister told Citi FM on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 that a repatriation order was even issued to her.

