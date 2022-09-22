Nana Akufo-Addo has showered a surprised praise on Dr Kwame Nkrumah at the UN General Assembly

Akufo-Addo told world leaders at the plenary of the 77th UN General Assembly that Nkrumah's dream of a United States of Africa has become very critical

He also urged African leaders not to waste the opportunity that the current global economic crisis brings to the continent

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

President Nana Akufo-Addo has lauded Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, for making African unity a driving force of his political career.

Akufo-Addo told world leaders at the 77th UN General Assembly in New York that today more than ever, Nkrumah’s dream of a United States of Africa has become critical.

Speaking under the theme: “A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges,” on September 21, 2022, Akufo-Addo told world leaders that the day held significance to Ghanaians.

Nana Akufo-Addo and Kwame Nkrumah. Source: UGC/@nakufoaddo

Source: UGC

“21st September is the date we mark the birth of our first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah. He would have been 113 years old today, and it is worth recalling on this day the driving force of his political career, which was to contribute to the birth of a united Africa, i.e., a United States of Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

“We recognise today, more than ever before, the importance of the strength in unity of Africa, and we are working to shed that image of a helpless, hapless continent,” he said.

Nana Akufo-Addo said there is revived desire by African states towards an inclusive and sustainable industrialisation and economic integration.

He said the intensity of the challenges Africa faces matches the immense opportunities in forming a strong continental unity.

“We, the current leaders of Africa, should be determined not to waste the crisis that confronts us,” he urged African leaders.

Nana Akufo-Addo's comments about Nkrumah at the UN General Assembly is a rare instance where he has celebrated Ghana's first president.

Kwame Nkrumah: Ghana’s First President Once Disclosed That September 21 May Not Be His Birthday

YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that because Kwame Nkrumah was born in an era and in a community where dates of birth, marriages, and deaths were not properly registered his date of birth was guessed.

At the time, the only ways parents marked the ages of their children was by festival celebrations. This is how Nkrumah became somewhat convinced that 1909 is an accurate-enough year of birth.

Nonetheless, the date September 21, 1909 has passed into history books as the official birthday of Ghana's first president.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh