Former President Mahama has descended on the IMF boss, Kristalina Georgieva, over comments that Ghana's economic crisis should be blamed on external shocks

According to him, that can't be the case and added that the country's dire financial situation is a result of the bad economic policies of the Akufo-Addo government

He also called on the international diplomat to ground her commentary on the economy on facts and not opinions

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Former President Mahama has descended heavily on the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, over comments that Ghana's economic crisis should be blamed on external shocks.

According to him, that assertion cannot be backed by facts since the reality on the ground indicates that the country's current economic crisis is a result of the bad economic policies of the Akufo-Addo-led government.

L-R: IMF boss Kristalina Georgieva and former President Mahama Image Credit: @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

Taking to his Facebook page on Thursday, September 8, 2022, the 2022 NDC flagbearer said the consequences of the government's ill-advised policies, rampant corruption, and lack of accountability, including mismanagement of COVID-19 funds, caused the financial hardships being experienced by the ordinary Ghanaian.

"The incontrovertible fact is that, Ghana is in a mess due to the BAD POLICIES of this government, which have contributed massively to the dire state of affairs," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The former President also called on the international diplomat to be guarded by her commentary on the state of the Ghanaian economy and to speak based on facts, not opinions.

"While the norm in international diplomacy of being guarded in what one says is appreciated, comments by high ranking officials must be grounded on facts that take into consideration local realities and opinions."

Mr Mahama's criticism of the IMF boss follows her statement attributing Ghana's current economic crisis to external influences and not bad policies.

Former President Mahama Launches Scathing Attack On "Greatest Political Scam" Akufo-Addo-Bawumia Government

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the former President had taken a swipe at the economic credentials of the NPP government led by President Akufo-Addo.

According to him, the unprecedented economic hardship facing the ordinary Ghanaian makes the President and his Vice, Dr Bawumia, the greatest political scam in the history of the fourth Republic.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh