President Akufo-Addo has refused to disclose the salaries of the Director of Communications and other staff at the presidency

This follows a Right to Information (RTI) request filed by the #FixTheCountry movement regarding the salaries, allowances, facilities, and privileges of the said staff

But, a letter from the Office of the President denying the request said it constitutes unreasonable disclosure of the personal affairs of the said individuals

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

President Nana Akufo-Addo has refused a request by the #FixTheCountry movement for full disclosure on the salary payments of some staff at the presidency.

The movement filed the request some months ago, wanting to be furnished with the salary emoluments of the four staff, including the Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin, Church Relations Manager and Rev. Ebenezer Saaka Ameyaw. The rest include Fr. Nana K. Ellis for his role as a person responsible for Diaspora Church Mobilization and the Youth Ambassador for Diaspora Affairs, Jake Obeng-Bediako.

L-R: President Akufo-Addo; Jake Obeng-Bediako (Top Row); Rev Fr Nana Ellis(bottom row) and Director of Communications Eugene Arhin Image credit: @jbediako1 @efarhin

Source: Getty Images

Disclosing Salaries Of Eugene Arhin And Co Constitutes Unreasonable Disclosure Of Their Personal Affairs

A letter from the Office of the President has, however, denied the request with the excuse that making those salary packages public constitutes unreasonable disclosure of the personal affairs of the said individuals.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

But the social activists say allowing that logic to stand will become a basis for denying the public access to information on the salaries, allowances, facilities and privileges of the Article 71 office holders.

We're Filing Legal Processes To Challenge President Akufo-Addo's Decision - #FixTheCountry Movement

Taking to his Facebook page, lead convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, said they are seeking a review of the President's decision.

"…We have initiated a review process under the relevant legislation, towards overturning the President's decision. We consider that the ability to assess public information relating to expenditure of public funds, without any contrived encumbrances is crucial to the duty of citizens to hold government to account."

RTI Law: Public Still Denied Access To Crucial Information Despite Passage Of Law

Aimed at promoting public sector transparency and accountability, the Right to Information law was passed in 2019 to empower citizens to request information from government institutions and agencies funded by the state. However, since its passage, several CSOs and other well-meaning Ghanaians have lamented the bottlenecks associated with accessing information and the high fees charged.

List Reveals 957 People Work At Presidency; Reduced From 998 In 2017

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a list from the Presidency to Parliament had pegged the number of staffers currently working at the Jubilee House at 957.

The list was presented to the House by President Akufo-Addo, in compliance with Section 11 of the Presidential Office Act, 1993 (Act 463).

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh