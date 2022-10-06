Private Legal practitioner Martin Kpebu is demanding the immediate resignation of President Akufo-Addo over his failure to end the galamsey menace

He also added that the President had proven his incompetence in handling the galamsey menace, which has destroyed water bodies and destroyed the environment

Mr. Kpebu says the President's approach to handling critical national issues is giving the ordinary Ghanaian too much headache

Lawyer Martin Kpebu has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to resign immediately for losing the fight against the illegal mining menace.

According to the private legal practitioner, the President has shown incompetence in dealing with the menace that has destroyed the country's water bodies and the environment.

Akufo-Addo Lacks Political Willpower To Deal With Galamsey Menace

This he has attributed to the President not having the willpower to act on the daily security briefings provided to him by the country's security agencies.

Speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, Mr. Kpebu said the President's approach towards handling critical national issues is giving Ghanaians lots of headaches.

"Look, the President can't say he is not being briefed about this thing. He is just sleeping on the job…I don't know how many times we have to call on him. He just has to resign. This man is giving us too much headache. He has to check out…he should just resign. That is the best thing. He has shown clearly that he is not competent."

Mr. Kpebu was reacting to the President's latest promise not to shield any government appointee found guilty of engaging in the act.

Akufo-Addo Engages National House Of Chiefs, MMDCEs On Galamsey Menace

President Akufo-Addo, at a stakeholder engagement with the National House of Chiefs and Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives over the canker, called for the depoliticization of galamsey-related issues in the country.

But Mr. Kpebu believes this is another talk shop and accused the President of being in the know of those involved in galamsey.

