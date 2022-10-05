President Nana Akufo-Addo has summoned a crunch meeting with MMDCEs and the National House of Chiefs

The meeting has been called to deliberate on the illegal mining menace in the country, which is threatening to destroy the future of the country

The meeting slated for today, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, will be held at the Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Region

The illegal mining menace, which is said to be a threat to the country’s future, has incurred the wrath of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Shortly after assuming the reins of power in 2017, the President put his presidency on the line in the fight against the menace.

L-R: President Akufo-Addo; polluted river in Ghana (top right) and some illegal miners (bottom right)

Since then, the country appears to be losing the fight against galamsey, evident in the level of destruction of water bodies and pollution to the environment. Also, some attribute the audacity of the illegal miners to still engage in the act to the complicity of top government officials. Moreover, some of them are said to own illegal mining concessions.

Galamsey: Akufo-Addo Engages Stakeholders On Innovative Ways To Win Fight Against Menace

In a bid to win that battle, the President has summoned a crunch meeting with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives in the country as well as the National House of Chiefs at the Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Region.

The meeting slated for today, Wednesday, September 5, 2022, is expected to engage stakeholders on permanent solutions to deal with the galamsey menace.

Taking to his Facebook page, President Akufo-Addo posted a flier of the engagement accompanied by a brief message.

"I will be meeting the National House of Chiefs and MMDCEs on the Galamsey Menace."

Illegal Mining Menace Taken Over Social Media Discussions In The Country

The issue has become very topical in recent weeks after heavy metals used to extract the gold left various water bodies in the country heavily polluted.

Several civil society organizations have had cause to express concerns over the ravaging effects of galamsey, with the Ghana Water Company Limited warning that the country may have to import clean drinking water in some years.

Declare A State Of Emergency In Mining Areas - Occupy Ghana To Akufo-Addo

The pressure group, Occupy Ghana, has also called on President Akufo-Addo to declare a state of emergency in mining areas and to recommit to the fight against the illegal activity, which has left river bodies looking like chocolate drinks.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu Questions Why Galamsey Is ongoing After Akufo-Addo Put His Presidency On The Line

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the devastating effects of the illegal mining menace have left the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II fuming with rage.

Speaking during a courtesy call on him by the US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, the Asantehene questioned why Ghana as a country is failing in the fight to halt the menace.

