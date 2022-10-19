One of Akufo-Addo's appointees has lashed out at some journalists he claims have been paid to speak evil about the governing NPP

Matthew Opoku Prempeh has said although Nana Akufo-Addo's government has brought significant development to the Ashanti Region, this is not being touted

He has asked the people of the Ashanti Region to show appreciation to the president for his efforts since more development will come to the region

Energy Minister and member of parliament for Manhyia South Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has alleged that there is a sinister plan to tarnish the governing NPP.

According to him, although the NPP government under President Nana Akufo-Addo has done a great deal of work for the Ashanti Region, there seems to be a deliberate attempt to downplay these achievements.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony of the Suame Interchange on Tuesday, Dr Prempeh also known as Napo touted the achievements of the governing NPP in the Ashanti Region

According to him, the party has the development of the region at heart and that numerous projects are ongoing in the region courtesy of the governing NPP.

He urged the residents in the region to be mindful of some agenda-setters in the media who are bent on denigrating the government for whatever reasons, no matter the reality.

His comments follow a recent furor in the media where a Kumasi-based morning radio host was accused of receiving a bribe of $2,000 to run negative stories about the government in the Ashanti Region.

Acknowledging that more can be done for the Ashanti Region, Dr Prempeh said it was important the people in the region show gratitude for the development projects that have been brought to them so far.

”Even God who created us requests for thanks from us anytime he does something good for us hence we the people in the area must be thankful to the Nana Addo government for what he continues to do for us,” he said.

On the Suame interchange, he said those who leverage on the challenges of the project delay to insist government had not done anything for Asanteman are not being fair to the facts.

“Suame Interchange is not Asanteman, other roads and infrastructure are being developed in the region”, he declared

Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod For The Start Of Suame Interchange Project

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that Akufo-Addo cut through the critical noise about his administration to cut sod for the start of key projects in the Ashanti Region.

Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, October 18 cut sod for the commencement of the Suame Interchange and Complementary Roads Project.

The project has been touted by the presidency as the first 6-in-1 road project in all of Ghana

