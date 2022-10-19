President Nana Akufo-Addo has said despite the challenges his administration has been faced with, he will deliver

The president said all his detractors and political critics would be shamed in the coming days

The president made the comment during a sod-cutting event for the Suame Interchange and Complementary Roads Project

The president has hit back at his critics, especially in the Ashanti Region, vowing to shame them all in the coming days.

Speaking briefly during a sod cutting event at Suame as part of his tour of the region, the president said everyone that has bad-mouthed him will soon be put to shame.

"And to those of you going around saying bad things about me in the Ashanti Region, one after the other, they are all going to be shamed convincingly, today, tomorrow and the day after,” he said on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

President Nana Akufo-Addo. Source: UGC

He also acknowledged the challenges his administration is facing and promised to bring the economy back in shape.

“In spite of our present difficulties which I know will be gone as soon as possible, I continue to be excited about the future prospects of the nation and I urge all Ghanaians to join hands in building the Ghana that we want, we can realise it if we all work at it,” GhanaWeb quoted him.

He said it was untrue that he has neglected the Ashanti Region – known as the political powerhouse for the governing NPP – in development projects.

He said apart from the Suame Interchange and Complementary Roads Project that he has started, his administration is tackling critical road projects throughout the country.

“Every part of Ghana shall have quality, all-weather roads. In the Ashanti Region alone, the Akufo-Addo Government has completed the asphalt overlay of 295kms of roads since 2017.

“Some of the beneficiary areas include Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, that is in Subin Nhyiaeso and Bantama, Asokwa, Oforikrom, Kwadaso, Suame, Old Tafo, Asokore Mampong, Bekwai, Obuasi, Ejisu, Juaben, Sekyere East (Effiduase), Asante Mampong and Atwima Nwabiagya South,” he said.

Mammoth Suame Interchange Project Expected To Boost Road Transport In Ashanti Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that the president fulfilled a long-standing pledge to residents of Suame in the Ashanti Region when he cut sod for the start of work on the Suame Interchange and Complementary Roads Project.

The sod-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, sets the stage the first 4-tier interchange in the Ashanti Region, and the second in Ghana, after the Pokuase Interchange to begin.

When completed, the huge project will address the perennial congestion experienced around the Suame Roundabout and improve urban mobility within the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area.

