The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is electing new constituency executives across the country

The polls, which started on Saturday, October 22, are expected to end on Sunday, October 23, 2022

Elections in some constituencies have, however, been put on hold due to misunderstandings and disputes

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is conducting nationwide polls to elect new constituency executives, with a total of 354,708 delegates expected to cast their votes.

The polls, which began on Saturday, October 22, are expected to end Sunday, October 23. The delegates comprise the branch, constituency, regional executives, and former government appointees.

Speaking to Daily Graphic, the NDC Deputy Director of Elections, Daniel Amartey Mensah, disclosed that the party had put on hold elections in some constituencies due to misunderstandings over the delegates' list and disputes over the qualification of candidates.

Graphic Online reports that a total of 11,825 candidates are to contest for the constituency executive positions and will slug it out for 7,728 roles in the constituencies, where the elections will be held aside from those that have been put on hold.

Some of the key positions up for the contest are the chairman, vice-chairman, secretary, deputy secretary, organiser, deputy organiser, communications officer, and deputy communications officer.

The rest are the youth organiser, deputy youth organiser, Zongo caucus coordinator, women organiser, deputy women organiser, and youth representatives.

The constituency elections follow the completion of branch elections, the base of the party's structure, which saw the election of officers across all 29,000 branches of the party in the country.

NDC Elections: Delegates Angry over No-Show at New Juaben South Constituency

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that delegates of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the New Juaben South Constituency in the Eastern Region were peeved over a delay in the voting process.

The NDC is conducting two-day polls to elect new constituency executives across Ghana from October 22-23, 2022.

Voting at the New Juaben South Constituency was scheduled to commence at the Eridex Hotel auditorium at 8:00 am on Saturday but was delayed.

