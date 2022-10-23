The opposition NDC is conducting two-day polls to elect new constituency executives across Ghana from October 22-23, 2022

Voting in the New Juaben South Constituency in the Eastern Region was, however, cancelled due to the absence of ballot papers

Peeved delegates left the Eridex Hotel auditorium, where the election was scheduled to take place

Delegates of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the New Juaben South Constituency in the Eastern Region were peeved over a delay in the voting process.

The NDC is conducting two-day polls to elect new constituency executives across Ghana, which started on Saturday, October 22, and are expected to end on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Voting at the New Juaben South Constituency was scheduled to commence at the Eridex Hotel auditorium at 8:00 am on Saturday but was delayed.

Angry delegates walk out of auditorium

Graphic Online reports that the process had still not begun at 2 pm, compelling delegates to leave the auditorium.

Speaking on the events of Saturday, some of the peeved delegates blamed the regional officers for the delay and accused them of trying to influence the voting process.

EC officials cancel election

Officials of the Electoral Commission (EC), who arrived in the morning, expressed that the delay was because the ballot papers were yet to arrive though they were ready to work.

''We have all our materials here, and it’s left with the ballot papers,'' said an EC official. The EC official packed the ballot boxes and left the auditorium at 2:30 pm.

Watch the videos below:

