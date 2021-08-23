Adaklu MP, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has accused the NPP of being interested in the next elections only

He said the NPP does not care about the well being of Ghanaians

His comment comes after a pocket of road accidents

The Member of Parliament (MP) Adaklu, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of being interested in the next election only.

According to him, the NPP is not interested in developing the country.

He explained that the government has failed to develop the road network in the country contrary to its announcement of the year 2020/21 being a year of roads project.

NPP only wants to win elections; they don't have Ghana's development at heart - NDC MP

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In a report filed by Starrnews, Agbodza said making the major roads in the country dual carriage ones will go a long way to reduce the many accidents leading to the loss of many lives on a daily basis.

“... I don’t think this gov’t is interested in dualizing our highways. They’re interested in doing things that will make them win the next election,” Agbodza said in an interview on the Morning Starr.

His comments come after three different accidents claimed the lives of 19 people on the Kasoa-Winneba road and in the Eastern region with some 15 people sustaining injuries.

Ignatius Baffour Awuah involved in accident

Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations was reportedly involved in a car accident on the Sunyani-Nsoatre road in the Bono Region.

According to a report filed by JoyNews, the minister, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Sunyani West was returning from a funeral.

He was en route from Odumase and headed towards Nsoatre when the accident occurred on Saturday, August 14.

Bawumia contributes towards National Cathedral

The Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, has stated that he has made his contribution towards the construction of the National Cathedral.

He has however called on the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and other faith-based organizations to voluntarily contribute theirs to help put up the place of prayer.

In a 3news report, it is stated that Bawumia made this known while addressing the congregation at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Adabraka Official Town to celebrate the 30 years of ministry.

Dr Bawumia acknowledged the immense contribution of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in partnering government for development and also lauded the role of faith-based organisations for helping develop the country.

Source: Yen.com.gh