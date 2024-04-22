Lydia Seyram Alhassan has provided free transport to University of Ghana students leaving school

She provided five buses and snacks to students who were travelling outside Accra for vacation

Alhassan said she had observed student struggles to get home at the end of the semester

Ayawaso West Wuogon MP Lydia Seyram Alhassan has provided free transport to University of Ghana students leaving school on vacation outside Accra.

The students who benefited from her gesture travelled to areas like Kumasi, Sunyani, Koforidua and Tamale.

Lydia Alhassan provided five buses. Source: Lydia Seyram Alhassan

Source: Facebook

According to Alhassan, this is her way of showing concern for the students and not a ploy to get votes.

She stressed to the press that such interventions were not part of her campaign.

The MP said she had observed students struggling to get home at the end of the semester.

She provided five buses and also shared snacks with the students upon departure.

She also urged the students to use the period to rest and rejuvenate for the coming semester.

Alhassan's main rival in the polls is the National Democratic Congress' John Dumelo.

Dumelo has also engaged University of Ghana students recently by organising tutorials for them ahead of their Academic writing and Critical thinking exams.

He wished them well and shared pictures of how the free tutorial sessions went online.

In the past, Dumelo has also organised free photoshoot sessions for first-year students.

He has courted controversy and had to deny reports that he had claimed that female students of the University of Ghana and other female fans had been chasing him.

The reports went viral on social media after a video of Dumelo's interview with Joselyn Dumas emerged online on Monday, April 1, 2024.

The actor urged fans to disregard the reports, disclosing that the said interview was held about 10 years ago.

Lydia Alhassan gets emotional at vetting, recalls insults from NDC MPs

YEN.com.gh reported that Alhassan was left upset by a question about the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence in 2019.

The MP was asked to comment on the issue by Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon MP was being vetted for the Sanitation and Water Resources portfolio.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh