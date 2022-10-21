Vice president Dr Bawumia has been recounting government's achievements in access to toilet facilities and water

The vice president is making the comments amid concerns about his whereabouts as the cedi falls rapidly

Dr Bawumia is seen by many in the NPP as an astute economist with the ability to turn Ghana's troubled economy around

While the cedi’s rapid fall against the dollar dominates public discourse, vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been recounting government’s success in increasing access to toilet facilities.

Speaking at an event organised by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, the vice president said Ghana has achieved significant gains in the areas of Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) in the past six years.

He said this has ensured significant access to toilet facilities and water for millions of Ghanaians.

According to the 2021 Population and Housing Census by the Ghana Statistical Service, the number of households that currently have access to toilet facilities has increased from 33% to 59.3%.

The percentage of households with access to basic drinking water has seen a significant improvement from 79% in 2018 to 87.7% in 2021.

“These improvements have resulted in very significant gains. For instance, not a single case of cholera has been recorded in the past six years”, the Vice President declared on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in Accra.

Cedi Fall Against The Dollar Worsens

The vice president was making the comments about access to sanitation and toilet facilities at a time the cedi was facing its worse run in months.

After the cedi dropped to GH¢13 to $1 at forex bureaus many had been asking the whereabouts of vice president Dr Bawumia.

Dr Bawumia is touted as a top notch economist in Nana Akufo-Addo's administration.

Before the 2016 elections when the NPP was in opposition, he delivered several lectures on improving Ghana's economy and how to improve the cedi's value against international trading currencies.

Captain Smart Says Late Amissah-Arthur Is More Useful Than Dr Bawumia

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that outspoken journalist, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, known popularly as Captain Smart, has taken a swipe at vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over the cedi’s rapid depreciation in the last couple of months.

The host of Onua FM/TV morning show said late former vice president Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur performed better at strengthening the cedi than Dr Bawumia is doing as head of the government's economic management team.

Dr Bawumia once attacked Mr Amissah-Arthur for poorly managing the economy as head of president John Mahama's economic management team.

