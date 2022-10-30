President Nana Akufo-Addo has finally broken his silence on the state of the Ghanaian economy

In a televised address to the country on Sunday, October 30, 2022, the President said painted a gloomy image of the economy

His "sika mpɛ dede" phrase was the takeaway of the night and has set social media on fire

President Nana Akufo-Addo has addressed Ghanaians on the state of the economy following agitations from a section of the populace.

The economy, which is in turmoil necessitating the country's return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), was the focus of his speech to the country on Sunday night.

L-R: President Akufo-Addo and some wads of cedi

Source: Getty Images

In the televised address, the President cautioned Ghanaians against unfounded speculations about the value of the cedi against the dollar and other major global trading currencies.

According to him, his government will, in the coming days, go after persons who consistently peddle falsehoods about the local currency since such speculations have contributed to the fall in value in recent times.

“Fellow Ghanaians, as the French would say, l’argent n’aime pas le bruit, to wit, money does not like noise, sika mpɛ dede. Where there is chaos, where there is noise, where there is unrest, you will not find money. If you talk down your money, it will go down. If you allow some unidentifiable person to talk down your money, it will go down", he said.

That "sika mpɛ dede" phrase has thrown social media into a frenzy. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below.

@UmaruSanda:

Fellow Ghanaians. Stop shouting Eeei because sika mp3 dede.

@iLatif_:

Sika mp3 dede meaning the noise you people dey make dey affect the economy. I agree with Nana Addo; keep quiet and suffer.

@EmmanuelAyamga_:

Meanwhile, sika mp3 dede will soon become a viral sound on TikTok. Very soon

@unrulyking00:

"Sika mp3 dede" meaning the noise you people dey make dey affect the economy. I agree with Nana Addo; keep quiet and suffer.

The value of the Ghanaian cedi keeps dropping against the US dollar and the other major global trading currencies.

Experts believe the poor showing of the local currency has contributed to the country's hyperinflation, hikes in fuel products, and skyrocketing prices in goods and services.

After carefully analysing currencies worldwide, Bloomberg tagged the cedi as the worst-performing in the world.

