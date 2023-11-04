A polling agent of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in Assin Central has been accused of disrupting the voting process

The polling agent is alleged to have been policing the ballots of persons voting in the New Patriotic Party presidential primary

Assin Central is the backyard of one of the leading flagbearer aspirants, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

A polling agent in Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's camp at Assin Central has been accused of disrupting the voting process in the New Patriotic Party presidential primary.

A supporter of Kennedy Agyapong, another of the candidates in the race, told the press that Bawumia's agent was stoking tensions.

A member of Kennedy Agyapong's camp accused Bawumia's agent of stoking tensions.

"During the voting, one of the people stands to go look at people’s ballot; Bwumia’s agent. You complain, but he continues doing what he is doing," the Agyapong supporter complained.

"We are trying to vote peacefully. If you behave this way, how will there be peace?"

In total, 203,439 delegates are expected to cast their ballots in 16 regions of Ghana.

The delegates are choosing between Bawumia, Agyapong, former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie, and former legislator Francis Addai-Nimoh.

The Sunyani East constituency in the Bono Region is not participating in the polls because of legal action over the electoral roll.

One delegate arrested for photographing ballot

There has been one arrest in the ongoing NPP presidential election after a delegate was caught taking a photo of his ballot.

The yet-to-be-named delegate took a picture of his ballot after casting his vote, flouting one of the voting regulations.

Before the polls on Saturday, November 4, the NPP warned delegates against taking pictures of their ballots after voting.

Bawumia wins vote in NPP-USA voting

Bawumia entered the day with a lead in the NPP presidential primaries after winning the NPP-USA polls.

YEN.com.gh reported that he polled over 77% of the total ballots cast, beating his closest contender, Agyapong, who polled 22% of the total votes.

The election results were disclosed in a press statement released by NPP-USA following the primaries on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Polls have generally projected victory for Bawumia in the flagbearer race.

