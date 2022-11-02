The CEO of Dalex Finance Company Limited has knelt down in an emotional video to beg President Akufo-Addo to fix the current economic crisis

Ken Thompson, in an interview on Accra-based Citi TV, painted a gloomy image of the country’s economic outlook

He then called on the President to take concrete steps and implement measures to save the economy from total collapse

An interview on the state of the Ghanaian economy took a dramatic turn when the interviewee, who happens to be the Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance and Leasing Company Limited, Kenneth Thompson, got emotional.

In the interview on Accra-based Citi TV, Mr Thompson took to his knees to beg President Nana Akufo-Addo to take concrete steps to fix the ailing Ghanaian economy.

CEO of Dalex Finance, Ken Thompson kneeling in the interview Image Credit: @CitiTVGH

According to him, the economy is nearing total collapse if the government does not put in place pragmatic measures to ensure the ordinary Ghanaian isn’t plunged into further suffering and poverty.

“What I can see coming is not good, I can see poverty I can see job losses, I can see business closures, I can see prices of electricity going up, I can see it. I lived through the 70s and I saw it. I can’t do much about the problem now but you can and I am begging you, please take decisive actions,” the 61-year-old businessman said.

Recently, the skyrocketing prices of fuel, goods and services have plunged several households into a living crisis.

The current economic turmoil afflicting the country necessitated a televised address by President Akufo-Addo in which he admitted to the crisis and described it as a ‘historic’ development.

In the speech, the President conceded to the country’s ballooning debt stock, hyperinflation, and free fall of the Ghanaian cedi, among others. He also announced some measures to get the country out of its current predicament.

But that Sunday night speech appears to have done little or nothing to appease Ghanaians, as some described it as empty and uninspiring.

Source: YEN.com.gh