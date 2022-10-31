An Ace broadcaster has hit hard at President Nana Akufo-Addo over what he described as his empty address to the country

Kwasi Kyei Darkwah hit hard at the President, saying he has lost a grip on the state

KKD also added that the President is a total failure who is in office but not in power

More and more people are joining the growing list of Ghanaians who have described the President’s Sunday night televised address as empty and uninspiring.

The latest of such people to add his voice to the criticisms is ace TV and Radio broadcaster Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, who accused the President of losing a grip on the country’s state of affairs.

L-R: President Akufo-Addo and Kwasi Kyei Darkwah Image Credit: @Mr.KKD @nakufoaddo

Source: Facebook

Popularly known as KKD, the renowned media personality said the President is not in charge of the country, evident in his uninspiring speech.

Akufo-Addo Is A Failure; His Address Failed To Rally The Nation Together - KKD

Speaking to Accra-based Joy News, KKD insisted that the President is a total failure and failed to rally the nation together in the face of the current economic crisis.

“Yesterday I listened to our President for about half an hour and I realised he is in office but not in power,” he said.

Using strong words, KKD said the statement by the President was bland and did not inspire confidence in good times to come.

Akufo-Addo Has Surrounded Himself With Sycophants And Bootlickers - KKD

He also added that the President had surrounded himself with sycophants and bootlickers who are unable to offer him any sound advice.

Amidst worsening economic conditions, the President, in his address to the nation, finally admitted the country was in crisis but insisted that his government is committed to ensuring that the economy is back on track.

Announcing a raft of measures being implemented to address the difficulties, the President also expressed optimism that the country will secure a $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) economic bailout by the end of the year.

KKD Slams Ofori-Atta’s Databank For Making Money At Expense Of Ghana’s Huge Debts As Transaction Advisor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that KKD had slammed Databank, a company affiliated with the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, for benefitting from Ghana's debt woes.

In an emotional rant on state-owned GTV's breakfast show on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, the legendary radio and TV host suggested it was heartbreaking for what was a clear conflict of interest to be accepted as the norm.

