President Akufo-Addo's approval rating has dipped further as a new poll shows majority of Ghanaians want him out

The poll by Global InfoAnalytics found that 54% of the over 1,000 Ghanaians interviewed want the president to step down

Also, 78% of respondents want Dr Mahamudu Bawumia changed as head of the Economic Management Team

A recently conducted opinion poll on the president by Global InfoAnalytics shows 54% of the residents want him out of office.

According to the pollsters, 40% of the Ghanaian respondents polled are against calls for Nana Akufo-Addo to step down as president. The remaining 6% did not have an opinion.

Also, the snap poll found that a huge majority of respondents support the call for the Economic Management Team (EMT), led by vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to be reshuffled.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has been president for 6 years. His second term will end in 2024. Source: UGC.

As many as 78% of respondents support the call for the Bawumia-led EMT to be replaced, while only 18% said they are opposed it. A meagre 4% failed to offer an opinion.

The poll that sampled the views of 1407 Ghanaians revealed that only 12% of respondents said Akufo-Addo’s address on the economy inspired them, while 25% said it was uninspiring.

Some 22% of respondents said the speech addressed the major issues, while 38% thought it did not address the main issues.

For former president John Mahama’s speech on the economy, only 11% respondents said it was inspiring, 9% said it was uninspiring.

However, 38% said it addressed the major issues, whilst 11% said it did not address the issues and 6% did not express an opinion.

On which of the two speeches by the politicians gave, the poll found that 56% of respondents felt Mahama’s speech gave more hope as compared to Nana Akufo-Addo’s speech, which scored a poor 16% for hopefulness.

Some 15% said none of the two speeches inspired hope, while 11% felt both speeches gave hope.

On who respondents trust to better manage the crisis if elected, 43% of respondents backed John Mahama, 17% backed Alan Kyerematen, 14% backed Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, 8% backed Kennedy Agyapong, 1% backed Dr Kwabena Duffuor and 19% prefer someone else.

According to Global InfoAnalytics, data for the poll was obtained from respondents through interviews between October 31 and November 1, 2022.

