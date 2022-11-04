Members of Parliament in the country are lamenting the rising cost of fuel in the country which they say is killing them

The Asuogyaman MP who brought this to the attention of the house said the fuel situation is taking a heavy toll on their parliamentary duties

The NDC MP on the floor of the house made a passionate appeal for parliamentary sessions to be reduced to just twice a week

The rising cost of fuel in the country became a topical issue for discussion on the floor of the house.

This was after the Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, had made a passionate appeal for the house to reconsider the sitting days for legislative duties.

Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman Thomas Nyarko Ampem



In a contribution to the business statement for next week, the MP lamented the fuel situation in the country, which he says is taking a heavy toll on their job as legislators.

The NDC MP, who brought the issue to the attention of the house, called on the leadership of parliament to allow MPs to work twice a week instead of the current arrangement of four days.

Thomas Ampem Nyarko: I Had To Rely On My Colleague MP For Bailout Before I Could Settle My GH₵ 3,000 fuel bill

Speaking on the floor of parliament on Friday, November 4, 2022, Ampem Nyarko said he had to rely on a colleague MP to help him pay for his GH₵ 3,000 fuel bill.

“A day before yesterday I went to a Goil filling station at Legon, my lights were on and I asked them to fill my tank, I got down to the shop to buy something when I came back, GH₵ 3,000 was my bill. I had GH₵ 2,100, I had to call my colleague Honourable Jajah to send mobile money,” he said.

Fuel Price Increments: Petrol, Diesel Prices Jump To Almost Gh¢18 And Gh¢24 Per Litre

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that consumers have begun paying more for fuel products following the increase in petroleum products effective November 1, 2022.

While petrol prices will now sell for Gh¢17.99 per litre, diesel will be sold for Gh¢23 per litre.

Source: YEN.com.gh