The Minority in Parliament has called on the Akufo-Addo-led government to cushion Ghanaians against the current fuel price hikes

Ranking Member of the Mines and Energy Committee said this can be easily done considering the government has received over GH¢8 billion from petroleum resources

John Jinapor also urged the government to act in the national interest and halt the escalating increments of fuel products

The current hike in fuel products appears to be a headache to the Minority in Parliament.

They have thus appealed to the Akufo-Addo-led government to urgently intervene in the matter and cushion Ghanaians.

Government Has Received More Petroleum Revenue Than It Projected - Minority

According to the Ranking Member of the Mines and Energy Committee, John Jinapor, the government has received over GH¢8 billion as petroleum revenue in less than three months against the GH¢6 billion projection for the year.

Addressing members of the Parliamentary Press Corps on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Mr Jinapor called on the government to cushion the ordinary Ghanaian against the current fuel price increments.

Ordinary Ghanaians Cannot Even Afford One Square Meal A Day - Jinapor

He also lamented the escalating increments, which he says is now over 300 per cent in less than a year.

“I receive calls every day from members in the Constituency from people who cannot even afford one square meal a day, people who cannot even send their kids to school because of the exorbitant fuel prices which are having a cascading effect on food prices, and general cost of living.”

This follows the recent increment in fuel prices by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) at the various pumps in the country.

Petrol and diesel prices are now selling for ¢17.99 and ¢23 per litre despite the price of crude oil on the world market being relatively stable at around $94 per barrel.

Fuel Prices Shoot Up: Prices Increased From GH¢13 to GH¢14 As Expert Predicts Imminent Shortage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that even before the second fuel pricing window ended on October 30, 2022, prices of petroleum products shot up significantly.

OMCs raised the cost of petrol and diesel by about 10%.

On October 16, the first pricing window, pump prices increased by 16%.

By the second pricing window, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC-GH) warned that the cost of gasoline, diesel, and other petroleum products would increase much further.

