The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has denied claims of his arrest

News of the arrest of the NDC MP for reckless and inconsiderate driving has thrown social media into a frenzy

But the MP says those reports are not true as he’s currently in parliament engaging in his legislative duties

I was only cited for a road traffic offence and not arrested. That’s the reaction of Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu after the news went viral that he had been arrested by officials of the Ghana Police Service for a road traffic offence.

According to widespread reports, the MP was arrested on Thursday after he was seen driving in the middle of the road.

The report added that he was arrested and charged with reckless and inconsiderate driving.

Francis-Xavier Sosu: Madina MP Insists He Was Not Arrested By Police

But in a post on Facebook, Sosu categorically denied claims he was arrested and clarified that he was rather cited for traffic offences.

“I have not been arrested nor under arrest. The reports making rounds are not entirely accurate…..I am currently in parliament performing my parliamentary duties. Again, I am not under arrest,” he added.

Sosu also took on the police for their poor handling of the case, which has given him negative publicity.

Francis-Xavier Sosu: Madina MP Rekindles 'Beef' With Police; Urges Them To Focus On Their Core Mandate

He said the police had prioritized the news of his arrest rather than focusing on their core mandate. He also quizzed why his case was the only published one when several road traffic users were nabbed for similar offences on the same day as him.

The NDC MP has been in a long-running feud with the police after he was accused and charged with obstruction of highway and destruction of public property after a #FixOurRoads demo last year.

Subsequently, the MP counter-filed a human rights action against the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, over the attempts to arrest him.

Police Arrest Kade MP, Top Military Man And Other Drivers Over Indiscipline

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some prominent personalities had been picked up by the police following a campaign to rid Ghana’s roads of indisciplined drivers.

The MP for Kade, Kwabena Ohemeng Tinyase, who was caught flouting a road traffic regulation during the operation, was stopped by the police, but he challenged the action.

He reportedly exchanged words with the police officials for arresting his driver and taking away his license.

