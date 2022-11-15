The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, is expected to lead evidence from the NDC MPs when the ad-hoc parliamentary committee investigating the Ken Ofori-Atta censure motion begins its work today

Also, Minority Chief Whip Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak and Ranking Member of the Finance Committee, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, will also adduce evidence to implicate the embattled Finance Minister

An ad-hoc committee set up by the Speaker last week is expected to hold live sittings as they probe the allegations levelled against the minister and report same to the plenary for consideration

Three MPs from the Minority side are expected to testify against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta when the ad-hoc parliamentary committee tasked to probe allegations against him begins its work today.

The three, led by Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, include the Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak and the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

L-R: Ken Ofori-Atta; Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak (middle top), Dr Cassiel Ato Forson (middle bottom) and Haruna Iddrisu Image Credit: @abladzifa.gomashie @atoforson2020 @muntaka.mubarak

Ken Ofori-Atta: Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak, Dr Ato Forson To Testify Before Censure Committee

They are expected to adduce evidence to implicate the embattled Ofori-Atta when they appear before the committee to probe the allegations levelled by the NDC MPs in their vote of censure motion.

The co-chair of the committee Kobina Tahir Hammond who spoke to Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, also added that the proceedings of the committee would be beamed live to Ghanaians and beyond.

"We held a meeting to discuss the modalities and agreed that the hearing will be public for all to see what transpires. We are confident we will do a thorough job," he said.

Ken Ofori-Atta: Details Of Allegations Levelled Against Finance Minister In Censure Motion

The three NDC MPs are leading the charge from the Minority for the minister to be removed from office for, among others mismanaging the economy and his gross incompetence.

Beyond the country's dire financial straits, which they blame on the minister's doorstep, the NDC MPs also accused him of financial impropriety and corruption, necessitating the formation of the Ad-hoc committee to give the Finance Minister ample opportunity to respond to the allegations levelled against him.

It is based on the outcome of the committee's report that the plenary would decide for the minister to stay or lose his job.

Ken Ofori-Atta: Sam George Calls For Sittings Of Censure Committee To Be Broadcast Live

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram had appealed to the Speaker to allow for the sessions of the eight-member ad-hoc committee to be transmitted live.

According to him, just like the Sputnik V committee, there should a live telecast of proceedings in the spirit of transparency and accountability.

