A politician has been 'swindled' by delegates of the opposition NDC during the party's regional elections on Sunday, November 13, 2022

Evans Amankwaa has disclosed that although he spent more than GH¢1 million on all 1,400 delegates, he failed to secure enough votes to become NDC Chairman for the Ashanti Region

He said he does not regret losing the amount of money in his bid to realise his political ambition

A politician has opened up about how he spent over GH¢1 million to be elected the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman of the Ashanti Region but still lost.

Evans Amankwaa, a lawyer, said he first gave more than GH¢460,600 to the entire 1,400 delegates, then on the day of the elections, he gave GH¢350 to each delegate – about GH¢500,000 in total – for lunch and transportation,

Amankwaa made the revelations during an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“I wasn’t surprised at [Sunday, November 13’s] results though I was confident of winning the election I was as well aware that anything could have happened so I have spent hugely on the just-ended elections but it was my decision so I never regret my actions,” he said.

The NDC held its regional executive elections in the Ashanti Region and other regions on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

In the Ashanti Region, more than 1,400 delegates from the 47 constituencies converged on the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to elect a regional leader.

Incumbent Augustus Nana Akwasi Andrews polled 637 to be retained.

Evans Amankwa garnered 572 votes, while Yaw Owusu Obimpeh polled only 137 votes.

It is an open secret that Ghanaian politicians buy votes, although it is illegal to do so.

