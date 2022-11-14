Members of the Majority caucus have applauded President Nana Akufo-Addo’s decision to sack the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Ado Boahen

The NPP MPs say the move will save the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) from trouble

They reiterated their demands for Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta also to be shown the exit

NPP MPs in the country have welcomed the decision to relieve the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, of his position.

According to the Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim North, Andy Appiah Kubi, the dismissal of the embattled minister who was caught in an Anas exposé is laudable as it will help save the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

L-R: NPP MPs; Charles Adu Boahen and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta Image Credit: Ricky Kwame @carlosmedia7 @edward.kenzorre

Andy Appiah Kubi: I'm Excited At Adu Boahen's Dismissal; Ofori-Atta Should Be Next

Speaking to Accra-based TV3, Appiah Kubi, the spokesperson for the group of NPP lawmakers who held a press conference demanding the removal of finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen, said he was excited at the news as it will save the government and the party from danger.

President Akufo-Addo, on Monday, November 14, 2022, dismissed Adu Boahen after he was caught in the latest work by undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas engaged in influence peddling.

Anas Exposé: Adu Boahen Alleges Dr Bawumia Needs Just $200,000 As An Appearance Fee

The dismissed minister, whose conduct has also been referred to the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP), alleged that Vice President Dr Bawumia needed just $200,000 as an appearance fee.

The Veep has since disowned Adu Boahen and touted his integrity since he joined politics and rose through the ranks to be the second gentleman of the land.

Meanwhile, Charles Adu Boahen has maintained his innocence and welcomed any investigation, which he’s optimistic will clear him of any wrongdoing. He also accused Anas of entrapment in the video he said was recorded in 2018.

Adu Boahen’s Sacking Meaningless Without Ofori-Atta’s Resignation – NPP MP

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an NPP MP had said the sacking of Charles Adu Boahen as minister of state in charge of finance does not make sense.

According to the MP for Mpraeso Davis Opoku Ansah, the sacking of Adu Boahen following the corruption allegations brought against him by Anas Aremeyaw Anas is meaningless if finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta is still in office.

