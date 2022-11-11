Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Samuel Nartey George has called for a live telecast of the proceedings of the censure committee

The Speaker set up the eight-member committee on Thursday to probe the allegations contained in the censure motion against the Finance Minister

The motion filed by the Minority in Parliament is demanding the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta on the grounds of incompetence, mismanagement of the economy, among others

Even before the ad-hoc parliamentary committee tasked to investigate Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta begins its work, inputs have been made on how the committee should go about its work.

One such person who has waded into the discussion is Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George.

L-R: Ningo-Prampram MP Sam George, Bolgatanga East MP Dr Dominic Ayine (top right) and Adansi-Asokwa MP KT Hammond Image credit: Sam Dzata George Hon Dominic Ayine Akuritinga @Ghanapoliticsnews

Ken Ofori-Atta: Sam George Calls On Speaker To Allow Live Transmission Of Parliamentary Ad-Hoc Committee

Speaking on the floor of Parliament moments after the Speaker constituted the eight-member committee, Sam George made an appeal for the sessions to be transmitted live.

“I want to make a plea that the sittings of the committee be telecast live given the nature of the matter and be made public just like the Sputnik V committee in the spirit of transparency and accountability,” he said.

Ken Ofori-Atta: Parliamentary Ad-Hoc Committee Has Seven Days To Report Findings To The House - Bagbin

The committee, to be co-chaired by Bolgatanga East MP Dr Dominic Ayine and Adansi-Asokwa MP Kobina Tahir Hammond, has seven days to report to the plenary on the allegations levelled by the Minority against the Finance Minister.

The claims captured in a censure motion which was debated on Thursday include conflict of interest, unconstitutional withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund, illegal payment of oil revenues into offshore accounts, deliberate and dishonest misreporting of economic data to Parliament, fiscal recklessness, alarming incompetence and gross mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy.

Other members of the committee include Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Bernard Ahiafor on the Minority side and Patrick Yaw Boamah, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi and Andrew Agyapa Mercer from the Majority side.

Ofori-Atta: NPP Directs Majority Caucus To Abstain From Vote Of Censure Against Finance Minster

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) had directed its Majority Caucus to abstain from the vote of censure against the finance minister.

A statement from the party's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, called on all the 137 NPP MPs and one independent parliamentarian to stay away from the vote that analysts say is certain to result in the removal of the minister from office.

