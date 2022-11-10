The Members of Parliament for Bolgatanga East and Adansi-Asokwa have been named as the co-chairs of an ad-hoc parliamentary committee

The committee is expected to probe allegations brought against the Finance Minister in a motion of censure by the Minority for Ken Ofori-Atta to be removed

The Speaker of Parliament, in setting up the committee, gave them seven (7) days within which to present their report

The Members of Parliament for Bolgatanga East, Dr. Dominic Ayine; and Adansi-Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond, have been named co-chairs of an ad-hoc parliamentary committee set up to probe allegations by the Minority against the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The eight-member committee, which was set up by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, comes on the heels of a motion for a vote of censure by the NDC MPs for the removal of Ofori-Atta.

L-R: MP for Bolgatanga East, Dr Dominic Ayine and Adansi-Asokwa MP, Kobina Tahir Hammond Image credit: The Law Platform @thechroniclenewspaper

Ken Ofori-Atta: Speaker argues Ad-Hoc Committee Would Provide Fair Opportunity For Finance Minister To Respond To Censure Motion

In setting up the committee, the speaker argued it would provide a fair opportunity for the embattled Finance Minister to respond to allegations raised against him.

“The evidence will be placed before the committee. The Minister will have the opportunity to defend himself. A report will be presented to the House, and we will debate that report,” he said.

Ken Ofori-Atta: Speaker Gives Ad-Hoc Committee Seven Days To Report To The House

The speaker also tasked the committee to within seven (7) days probe the allegations leveled and report to the House for further action.

The committee has an equal membership of four MPs from the Minority and Majority caucuses.

The rest of the committee includes Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, and Bernard Ahiafor from the Minority side, while Patrick Yaw Boamah, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi and Andrew Agyapa Mercer constitute the group from the Majority side.

Ofori-Atta: “Despicable Conflict of Interest” And 6 Other Reasons Why Finance Minister Could Lose His Job

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the reasons behind the Minority's motion for Ken Ofori-Atta to be removed from office.

The opposition Members of Parliament, among others, cite the following reasons as justification to revoke Ken Ofori-Atta's appointment: Despicable conflict of Interest, Unconstitutional withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund in blatant contravention of Article 178 among others.

Source: YEN.com.gh