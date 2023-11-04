NPP Primaries: Kennedy Agyapong's Agent In Sagnarigu Busted With Tramadol At Polling Centre (Video)
A young man representing Kennedy Agyapong as a polling agent in the NPP's presidential primary in Sagnarigu has been apprehended by the police.
The yet-to-be-identifed polling agent was reportedly busted by the police for possessing what they suspected to be substances.
According to Adom TV, the police found a quantity of substances believed to be Tramadol on the young man.
In a video, the polling agent was spotted being searched by about three police officers. He protested vehemently.
Source: YEN.com.gh