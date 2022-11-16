Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has said Ofori-Atta is being kept as finance minister despite the preponderance of calls for him to leave because of a sinister reason

According to the founding member of the NPP, the finance minister is covering up rot under Akufo-Addo's administration

Nyaho Tamakloe said Akufo-Addo should by now ask Ken Ofori-Atta to go away if there was nothing he was hiding

A founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has shared his opinion on why finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta is still in office despite widespread calls for him to step down.

Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, a respected statesman, has said the president is keeping the minister in office despite the preponderance of calls to sack him because the minister is covering up a major scandal.

“So you ask yourself, why is he still there? When a person is in position and the populace says ‘we’ve had enough of you, go away’ and still he wants to be there, the simple thing that should come to the mind of any ordinary Ghanaian is that he is sitting on the rot. When he’s not there, we’ll see how massive the rot is,” Tamakloe said.

He made the comments on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 on Joy News TV.

Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe is convinced that Ken Ofori Atta is covering up for president Akufo-Addo.

“The President should have asked [Ken Ofori Atta] to go away. Here we have a situation where even ordinary person in the streets says, ‘Ofori Atta must leave’,” he added.

Ofori-Atta: NPP MPs Calling For Finance Minister To Be Sacked Increase From 80 To 98

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the pressure on the president to sack his finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta has intensified as more legislators from his party join the call.

First it was 80 MPs from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) who broke ranks with the Majority Caucus to demand the minister’s removal over incompetence and other grounds.

The unhappy MPs threatened to boycott all government businesses until the minister is sacked.

The president was able to calm them and asked them to wait for the minister to complete the IMF negotiations for $3 billion.

The MPs have since grown in number to 98 and have made fresh demands: Ofori-Atta must go immediately or they boycott the 2023 budget presentation.

