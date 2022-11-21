Finance minister is up for a daunting task later this week when he prepares to present the 2023 budget

Leader of a breakaway faction of the Majority in Parliament has warned that Ofori-Atta must not be allowed to present the budget

Andy Appiah-Kubi has said Ofori-Atta has failed and hence the 98 breakaway MPs do not have confidence in his ability to manage the economy

The unabashed leader of a breakaway faction of the Majority caucus in Parliament Andy Appiah-Kubi has warned there would be serious repercussions if Ken Ofori-Atta is allowed to present the 2023 budget.

He has reiterated the position of some 98 MPs that they will boycott the budget presentation is the finance minister walks into the chamber on Thursday, November 24, 2023.

"“If he is not there, can’t others present the budget? No one is indispensable. We have completely lost confidence in him because, in the 2022 budget [Ofori-Atta] promised that with an E-levy and Property Rate, there will be no need to go to the IMF for support… As we speak now, that has not happened, and the property rate is even yet to take off,” he said.

The 98 MPs want Ofori-Atta sacked as finance minister for poorly managing the economy and plunging the country into an unprecedented crisis.

The Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim North said the 98 governing NPP MPs are not convinced is irreplaceable.

"It is our political decision that Mr. Ofori-Atta must go for the collective interest of the NPP,” he said on Monday, November 21, 2022.

Appiah-Kubi's comments follow Ofori-Atta's insistence that he will be the one to present the budget.

Ofori-Atta said he had not been officially informed about the threat by the breakaway Majority group that his budget presentation would be boycotted.

On Friday, November 18, 2022, after a long-drawn-out session at the ad hoc committee hearing a motion of censure presented filed against him, Ofori-Atta said he was going to present the budget.

