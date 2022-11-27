The minority in parliament is demanding the reduction of the E-Levy rate to 0.5 per cent

The NDC MPs have not ended there; they are also calling for the daily threshold to be GH Gh¢300

The MPs, through the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, made this known at a post-budget workshop for legislators in the Volta Regional capital, Ho

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, says his side demands a review of the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) rate to 0.5%.

According to him, a reduction of the rate and a review of the daily tax-free threshold of 300 cedis should be enough to secure the support of the minority caucus for the passage and approval of the 2023 budget statement and economic policy document of the Akufo-Addo-led government.

E-Levy: Proposed Review Of Rate, Removal Of Threshold Will Further Compound Plight Of Ordinary Ghanaian - Minority

The Tamale South MP, who made this known at a post-budget workshop for legislators in the Volta Regional capital, Ho, called on the government to consider their position since the proposed review in the budget will further worsen the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian.

“We will subject it to a further critical and thorough discussions as a caucus but without going into the scenarios, as you look at your scenarios, consider for say of 0.5% at a threshold of ¢300 as compared to what you have admitted of 1% at zero threshold.“

2023 Budget: Government Reviews E-Levy Rate To 1.%; Removes GH¢100 Daily Threshold

The concerns by the opposition MPs followed the government’s announcement that it was reducing the rate from 1.5 per cent to 1 per cent.

In presenting next year’s budget, the Finance Minister also added that the government was removing the 100 cedis tax-free daily threshold, meaning any amount transferred is taxable.

E-Levy: Otchere-Darko Says Tax Not Delivering Expected Revenue Because Ghanaians Do Not Like Paying Taxes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a leading member of the NPP had confessed that the E-Levy is not delivering on expected revenues because Ghanaians don’t like paying taxes.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko argued on Twitter that the E-Levy was not failing to give the country the projected revenue because it was a bad tax.

Source: YEN.com.gh