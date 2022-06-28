Global site navigation

E-Levy: Otchere-Darko Says Tax Not Delivering Expected Revenue Because Ghanaians Do Not Like Paying Taxes
by  George Nyavor
  • Gabby Otchere-Darko has said E-Levy was performing poorly because Ghanaians generally do not like paying taxes
  • The leading NPP member had caused a stir when he revealed that the controversial tax was delivering only 10% of expected revenue
  • On Monday, Mr Otchere-Darko said E-Levy had raked in only $60 million of the projected $600 million since its implementation in May

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said the controversial E-Levy is not delivering on expected revenues because Ghanaians don’t like paying taxes.

Gabby Otchere-Darko
Gabby Otchere-Darko is former Executive Director of Danquah Institute. Source: Twitter/@GabbyDarko
Source: Facebook

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has argued on Twitter that the E-Levy was not failing to give the country the projected revenue because it was a bad tax.

“If the e-levy is so far not bringing in the estimated revenues, it does not mean it is a bad tax. It means Ghanaians simply do not want to pay taxes,” the former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute tweeted on Monday, June 27, 2022.

E-Levy delivering only 10% of estimated revenues

On Monday, the politician and close confidante of President Nana Akufo-Addo stirred controversy when he revealed that the controversial tax had brought only $60 million of the projected $600 million since its implementation.

Many responded by blaming the government for turning a deaf ear to suggestions that the tax would damage the fintech industry.

Experts had predicted that many Ghanaians would change their behaviour to avoid paying the 1.5% tax imposed on mobile money and some electronic transactions.

However, it has emerged that 8 in 10 Ghanaians have changed the behaviour of their mobile money transactions so they do not have to be charged the 1.5%.

Majority of Ghanaians have reduced the volume of mobile money transactions

YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that a survey by think tank IMANI Centre for Policy and Education has found that 83% or 8 in 10 Ghanaians have reduced their volume of mobile money transactions since the implementation of the e-levy on May 1, 2022.

Many of them said they had reduced their transaction volume by 51% to 100%.

The study in collaboration with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) also suggests that many Ghanaians are likely to stay away from mobile money transactions for a long time.

