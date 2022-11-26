The spare parts dealers say the review of the Value Added Tax (VAT) rate from 12.5 percent to 15 percent will only worsen their economic hardships

The government announced the increment in the VAT rate by 2.5 percent during the budget reading in parliament on Thursday

The Public Relations Officer for the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association has also lamented the increment

Spare parts dealers in Abossey Okai have reacted to the review of the Value Added Tax (VAT) rate from 12.5 percent to 15 percent effective January 2023.

The government announced the increment in the VAT rate by 2.5 percent during the presentation of the 2023 budget statement to parliament on Thursday, which they described as unfortunate.

Speaking to JoyNews, Public Relations Officer for the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association, Eric Nsi bemoaned that the increment will only worsen the economic hardships of its members.

“Though we had information that something like that will happen, it is quite unfortunate, because we sent a strong signal to the government that we are not in a position to receive this…it is only adding up to the economic hardship of the Ghanaian citizenry,” he said, according to JoyNews.

Nsi, however, lauded the decision to reduce government expenditure by freezing new tax waivers for foreign companies and a review of tax exemptions for free zone, mining, oil, and gas companies.

The Association said the move will reduce competition with foreign companies.

