With barely a month to the Christmas finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta has directed that MMDAs should not distribute hampers

Also in 2023 MMDAs and other state agencies will not print calendars and other souvenirs

The minister announced the move in the 2023 budget which contained many austere measures

Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta has directed all Municipal Metropolitans and District Assemblies (MMDAs) against distributing hampers this Christmas.

Presenting the 2023 budget statement to Parliament the minister explained that the directive is part of firm plans by the government to protect the public purse amid the economic challenges.

Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta's 2023 budget outlined many austere measures. Source: UGC

That's not all. The minister also announced that in 2024 there will be no printing of diaries, notepads and calendars by MMDAs and State Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

“There shall be no printing of diaries, notepads, calendars and other promotional merchandise by MDAs, MMDAs and SOEs for 2024,” he said.

He also directed all state agencies to suspend all non-critical projects for the 2023 financial year.

“All MDAs, MMDAs and SOEs are directed to reduce fuel allocations to Political Appointees and heads of MDAs, MMDAs and SOEs by 50%. This directive applies to all methods of fuel allocation including coupons, electronic cards, chit systems, and fuel depots. Accordingly, 50% of the previous year’s (2022) budget allocation for fuel shall be earmarked for official business pertaining to MDAs, MMDAs, and SOEs,” he announced during the budget presentation.

2023 Budget: Kumasi Business Owners Reject Ofori-Atta And Akufo-Addo's Policy Document

Meanwhile, in a related story, YEN.com.gh has reported that the business community in the Ashanti Region capital of Kumasi has criticised the contents of the 2023 budget presented to Parliament on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

The Ashanti Business Owners Association, which fronts for the business community the region, has said the budget presented by the minister could cripple businesses in the region if it is accepted.

Charles Kusi Appiah-Kubi, executive secretary of the association, has said they are concerned about the tax hikes announced by the minister.

“We are very disappointed. It gives us the impression that the government has lost touch with the realities on the ground," he said.

