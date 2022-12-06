The member of parliament for Sagnarigu stormed the house with a ball of kenkey and fish to depict the general hardships in the country

The NDC MP used the increment in the favourite local delicacy to illustrate the point about skyrocketing prices of goods and services

He made this known when he took his turn to contribute to the 2023 Budget statement and economic policy document of the Akufo-Addo-led government

The minority in parliament on Monday, December 5, 2022, stormed the house with a ball of kenkey and a piece of fish to illustrate how the economic hardships are afflicting the ordinary Ghanaian.

According to him, the current economic crisis has led to prices of foods shooting up by the roof.

L-R: NDC MP for Sagnarigu Alhaji ABA Fuseini and a plate of Ga kenkey and fish Image Credit: @yesmeen.tetteh.9

Food Prices Are Over The Roof Due To Your Mismanagement - A.B.A Fuseini To Akufo-Addo

The NDC MP for Sagnarigu, Alhaji Alhassan Bashir Fuseini, during a debate on the 2023 budget statement and economic policy document of the Akufo-Addo-led government, said the popular local delicacy, which was previously enjoyed by the rich and poor is no longer affordable.

He added that the scenario is a testament that the country is reeling under an economic crisis which has led to skyrocketing prices of goods and services.

“Mr. Speaker, this ball of kenkey was 2 cedis but today it is 4 cedis. This fish which I bought same size last year was 6 cedis but today the same size is 12 cedis. It is abundantly clear that through the vast incompetence of this government especially the economic management team and the Minister for Finance, this economy has been run into a ditch,” he said.

Ghana Turns To IMF For Economic Programme To Support Ailing Economy

The comments of the opposition lawmaker strike a chord with the sentiments of the ordinary Ghanaian who lament the hardships in the country as the government turns to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a programme to support the ailing economy.

GUTA Predicts This Year’s Christmas Will Be Affected By Current Economic Hardships In Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) predicted that the current economic crisis would negatively impact this year’s Christmas festivities.

The current economic challenges in the nation, which have resulted in a lack of money in the system, will influence consumers' purchasing power as well as traders' routine business operations, according to Dr Joseph Obeng, president of GUTA.

Source: YEN.com.gh