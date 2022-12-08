Former President John Agyekum Kufuor turned 84 years on December 8, 2022

Several prominent Ghanaians, including politicians, have taken to their social media handles to mark the day

Notable among them include President Nana Akufo-Addo, Veep Dr Bawumia, and Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, who penned down sweet messages to him

As former Ghanaian president John Agyekum Kufuor celebrates his 84th birthday today, December 8, 2022, several birthday messages have poured in for him.

The former president, born on December 8, 1938, was the country’s second president of the fourth republic.

Former President Kufuor Credited With Several Of Ghana's Pro-Poor Policies

Some of the country’s pro-poor policies, including the School Feeding programme, Metro Mass transit, and the National Health Insurance, among others, have been credited to him.

Several political actors have flooded social media with pictures and sweet messages for him as he marks his day.

Notable among them include President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and Trade Minister Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen.

Akufo-Addo, Dr Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen Celebrate Former President Kufuor

In a short statement on social media, the current president referred to ex-President Kufour as his ‘former boss’ and prayed for God’s blessings for him.

"My wife, Rebecca, and I send you best wishes on your 84th birthday and pray for God’s blessings upon your life," parts of Akufo-Addo's message read.

On his part, the Veep described Kufuor as his political godfather and acknowledged the invaluable guidance and direction given him.

"I am forever thankful for knowing you. Your service to mother Ghana will never be forgotten. May God continue to give you good health and long life to keep impacting humanity," Dr Bawumia posted on Facebook.

Alan Kyerematen also described him as a living legend and a great inspiration to him, the governing New Patriotic Party, and the country.

"You are always a great inspiration, a living legend," Alan also posted on social media.

