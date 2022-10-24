A Ghanaian TikToker has shared a video of the Peduase residence of former Ghanaian President John Agyekum Kufuor online

The video showed the ex-President's vast compound with many cars, a swimming pool, manicured lawns, and more

Several netizens were impressed by the house and shared their thoughts in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A TikToker, "dis kofighana," took to the social media platform to show netizens the home of Ghana's former President, John Agyekum Kufuor, nestled in the serene environs of Peduase. The video showed the former President's mansion, a huge compound with four cars parked, a swimming pool, a patio, and well-manicured lawns.

John Agyekum Kufuor's Peduase mansion. Photo credit: diskofighana

Source: UGC

Several netizens are impressed by the house and have expressed their thoughts on what they think about the edifice. Watch the video below.

YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

DanZaaKi said:

Last year I spent 5 days in this house and it was very lovely

Pimlo added:

very cool and peaceful environment

manager_AB lamented:

The house is not fine self aaaa apuu. After all the money he’s stealing, he’s being selfish to himelf again. Ghana we dey since Addo guy guy

Asembihame proudly said:

I was the one who did the land surveying work there

In 2020, news broke that Mr Kufuor had retreated to his Peduase residence in isolation because he came in contact with a person infected with COVID-19. However, Kwabena Osei-Adubofour, the spokesperson for the former President, debunked the news. He stated that Mr Kufuor moved into his new home at Peduase as his permanent residence, not because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gorgeous Houses of John Mahama, Kennedy Agyapong, and Other Famous Politicians in Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about the gorgeous mansions of famous politicians in Ghana. Politicians in Ghana like Kennedy Agyapong and John Mahama are well-known for being among the wealthiest in the nation.

The luxurious homes and expensive vehicles owned by the politicians demonstrate how wealthy they are in the nation. To be a politician in Ghana, one must be extremely affluent and have the resources to support political events and campaigns.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh