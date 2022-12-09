The founder and president of the Atta Mills Institute has taken former President John Mahama to the cleaners

Koku Anyidoho is unhappy the former president appealed for GH₵10 MoMo from Ghanaians to fund its national congress

Anyidoho says the move is embarrassing to the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC)

A sacked former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho slammed former President John Dramani Mahama for his recent fundraising drive.

According to the founder and president of the Atta Mills Institute, the appeal for funds by the 2020 flagbearer is an embarrassment to the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

L-R: Koku Anyidoho and former President Mahama Image Credit: @amaduabdul.jaliwu.5

Source: Getty Images

Your Appeal For Funds Is In Bad Taste - Anyidoho Slams Mahama

Despite being sacked from the party in July 2021 for conducts considered anti-party, Koku still insists he’s a member and continues to speak on issues concerning the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Speaking to Kumasi-based Hello FM, Koku said the move to solicit funds is in bad taste.

Mahama Is Destroying Our Party - Anyidoho Criticises Appeal For Funds

He also accused Mahama of seeking to destroy the party by usurping the powers of the National Chairman.

“Why are you doing this to the party? Everybody knows the NDC constitution, the current leader of the party is Chairman Ofosu-Ampofo. As we are in opposition now, the National Chairman wears two hats, he is the chairman and the leader of the party. We work with laws. These are the things I speak about and people say I don’t like some people. Does he (Mahama) not know the party’s constitution?” he quizzed.

John Mahama: Former President Appeals For GH¢10 MoMo To Fund NDC Congress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former president Mahama had made a passionate appeal for party supporters to contribute their widow's mite towards the successful organisation of the upcoming National Congress.

According to the former President, the move has become necessary due to the need to transport various party officers to Accra and accommodate them for the December 17th congress.

Mahama took to his social media handles to raise funds to support the event, which will see the election of executives to steer the affairs of the party for four years.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh