Former President John Dramani Mahama has launched an appeal for funds in support of the upcoming NDC congress

The 2020 presidential candidate of the largest opposition party made this known in an appeal on his Facebook page

Justifying the appeal for funds, he said it had become necessary due to the need to transport party officials to Accra for the congress

Former President John Dramani Mahama Image Credit: @JDMahama

Mahama Raises Funds To Support Upcoming NDC National Congress

Mahama took to his social media handles to raise funds to support the event, which will see the election of executives to steer the affairs of the party for four years.

"I am inviting 500,000 willing Ghanaians, NDC supporters, sympathisers, and friends to donate a minimum of 10 Ghana Cedis each to help us fund the congress. You don't have to be a member of the NDC to donate."

He also outlined the steps people need to follow to contribute to the successful organisation of the congress.

Over 10,000 Delegates Expected For NDC National Congress

A total of 10,936 delegates drawn from the 275 Constituencies are expected to participate in all the activities to be held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The congress is under the theme, 'Rallying for victory 2024; Ghana's hope.'

NDC General Secretary Aseidu Nketia Joins Race To Contest Incumbent National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that trouble is looming for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

This follows the official declaration of General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia to contest the chairmanship position of the NDC in the upcoming December congress.

In an Accra-based CTV interview on Thursday, October 13, 2022, Mr Asiedu Nketia said he was the best person in the party to occupy the chairmanship position.

