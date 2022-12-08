The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, is demanding the Finance Minister resigns honourably

The NDC MP says it’s not by force for the embattled minister to remain in office despite intense calls for his exit

Adongo made this demand during the debate on the censure motion by the minority for the embattled minister to be removed from office

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, is demanding that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta resigns honourably from office.

According to the Deputy Ranking Member of the Finance Committee, the embattled minister needs to exit the scene for someone with fresh ideas to take over.

Censure Motion: Isaac Adongo Questions Why Ofori-Atta Is Still At Post

Making the call during the debate on the censure motion by the minority for Ofori-Atta to be removed from office, he wondered why the minister was still in office when the majority of Ghanaians wanted him out.

He made a clarion call to the NPP MPs to ensure Ghanaians are liberated by voting to remove the minister from office.

“We voted for you, and we are saying we don’t want you anymore, it is not by force to serve us, just go,” he said.

He added that the evidence levelled by the NDC MPs in their censure motion is incontrovertible.

Ofori-Atta Stays As Finance Minister After Parliament Fails First-Ever Vote of Censure

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s Parliament could not make history by voting to revoke the appointment of an appointee of a sitting president.

Ken Ofori-Atta’s appointment as finance minister could not be revoked through a secret vote by Members of Parliament on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Parliament needed only 183 votes from the 275 members of Parliament but only 136 legislators voted to support the motion filed by the Minority.

Ofori-Atta Says Censure Motions In The Future Should Be More Thorough, And Less Politically Motivated

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also reported that the finance minister described the motion of censure filed by the Minority against him as good for the progress of Ghana’s democracy.

Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, December 8, 2022, during a debate by the plenary, the finance minister stated emphatically that the grounds presented by opposition MPs for the revocation of his appointment were untrue.

