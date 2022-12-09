The Ranking Member of parliament's finance committee says the current economic crisis is so dire that people are contemplating relocation from the country

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson wants decisive action from the government else there will be a time, everybody will leave Ghana

He made this call during his debate on the minority’s vote of censure motion for the removal of the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam in the Central Region, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has called on the Akufo-Addo-led government to take decisive action to address the current economic crisis.

According to him, due to the incompetence and mismanagement of the economy by the finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta, several Ghanaians are leaving the shores of the country for neighbouring countries.

Cassiel Ato Forson: NDC MP Paints Gloomy Image Of Ghanaian Economy

In his contribution to the Thursday debate of the censure motion to remove Ofori-Atta from office, the NDC MP painted a rather gloomy image of the economy and accused the finance minister of plunging the country into the current crisis.

“…if you are to meet an average Ghanaian or ordinary Ghanaian, their wish is to leave the country, sadly, their wish is to leave the country….if we do not act now, we will wake up one day and we will not have constituents, almost everybody will leave our country to Togo and we will have no country if you fail to act,” he said.

The minority’s censure motion which was eventually lost, among others, accused the minister of gross incompetence, despicable conflict of interest, financial recklessness, and others.

Ofori-Atta Stays As Finance Minister After Parliament Fails First-Ever Vote of Censure

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s Parliament could not make history by voting to revoke the appointment of an appointee of a sitting president.

Ken Ofori-Atta’s appointment as finance minister could not be revoked through a secret vote by Members of Parliament on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Parliament needed only 183 votes from the 275 members of Parliament but only 136 legislators voted to support the motion filed by the Minority.

