President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivered an uplifting Christmas message about the nation triumphing over the economic recession

He said the nation will emerge from the economic turmoil facing the country in the last three years in his message delivered on Saturday, December 24

The president urged Ghanaians to continue to draw divine inspiration and guidance from the story of Christmas

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expressed optimism about the nation emerging from the current economic turmoil in his Christmas message delivered on Saturday, December 24.

He stated that the country is beginning to come out of the turbulent economic situation it has been faced with in the last three years.

Akufo-Addo reiterates turbulent moments the economy faced

''… over the last three years, we have been confronted with our own captivity in Babylon moments. We had to ride turbulent storms and we were faced with the unknown. Indeed, there were moments we doubted our ability to surmount these challenges.

Akufo-Addo delivers an uplifting Christmas message to Ghanaians. Photo credit: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Source: Facebook

Akufo-Addo expresses optimism about economy rising from recession

''I am happy that despite it all, we are beginning to emerge out of the difficulties which encourages me to say that with hard work dedication and continued prudence in the management of the affairs of our nation, we will rise again,'' he said.

The president urged Ghanaians to continue to draw divine inspiration and guidance from the story of Christmas.

