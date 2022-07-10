Muslims in Ghana marked Eid ul-Adha with prayers and feasts to celebrate their second and biggest festival of the year on Friday and Saturday

President Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and other political figures sent out goodwill messages to Muslims in the country around the world

Muslims in Ghana observed Eid ul-Adha in honour of Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to Allah's command on Friday and Saturday.

President Akufo-Addo and his vice-president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and other political figures sent out best wishes to Muslims in the country and around the world.

Photo of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, Chief Imam. Source: Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

YEN.com.gh compiled some heartwarming messages on the celebration of the feast of the sacrifice.

1. President Akufo-Addo's message on Eid ul-Adha.

2. Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's goodwill message.

3. First Lady Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo's message on Eid ul-Adha.

4. Second Lady Samira Bawumia's message to Muslims on Eid ul-Adha.

