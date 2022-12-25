Politicians in Ghana have taken to social media to mark the 2022 Christmas with messages and good cheer

Former president John Mahama, vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Sam Nartey George all took to different social media platforms to wish Ghanaians a merry Christmas

Already, president Nana Akufo-Addo has also wished Ghanaians well in the coming year and said he was optimistic that the country will overcome the economic challenges next year

Consistent with the Christmas spirit of spreading good cheer, Ghanaian politicians have taken to socialmmedia to send heartwarming messages to the public.

Already, president Nana Akufo-Addo has delivered his Christmas message to Ghanaians on December 24, where he expressed optimism that the coming year will be much better than 2022.

Former president John Mahama, vice president Mahamudu Bawumia, communications and digitalisation minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, and Ningo-Pamprampram legislator Sam George are among the top politicians who have also spread the love of Christmas messages to Ghanaians.

L-R: John Mahama, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Sam George. Source: UGC, Twitter/@JDMahama, @Sam Dzata George

Here is a brief compilation of some of the Christmas messages from some of Ghana's well-known politicians

John Mahama

The message from the former president of Ghana and flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections was brief.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The vice president radiated hope and goodness with a photo he shared on Instagram with the simple message:

"Wishing all Ghanaians a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays."

Ursula Owusu

The minister for communications and digitalisation also accompanied a short Christmas message to Ghanaians in a post on Facebook with a beautiful photo of herself striking a beautiful pose.

"Merry Christmas", she wrote.

Sam Nartey George

Sam George, the outspoken politician and MP for Ningo-Prampram admonished Ghanaians to spread some Christmas cheer around if they can.

"Cheers to a great year ahead!" he added.

Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Energy minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh also sent a simple message to Ghanaians.

But the artwork accompanying the post had the following special message:

"As we prepare to see out what has been a rather challenging year, it is my prayer that the year 2023 and beyond will bring us all glad cheer and positive news in every aspect of our lives and for our beloved nation.

"May this Christmas season be a period of peace, reconciliation, joy and love for you and your families."

Akufo-Addo Positive About Economy Emerging Out Of Recession in Message to Ghanaians

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has delivered an uplifting Christmas message to Ghanaians to mark the season.

He said he remains optimistic about the nation's capacity to triumph over the economic recession.

He said the nation will emerge from the economic turmoil facing the country in the last three years in his message delivered on Saturday, December 24.

The president urged Ghanaians to continue to draw divine inspiration and guidance from the story of Christmas.

