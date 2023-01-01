The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has issued 20 political forecasts for 2023

Among some of them include two by-elections, Mahama maintaining Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate

He was however quick to note that his forecasts for the year are not charlatanic prophecies

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu has released some 20 political forecasts for 2023.

Among some of the prophecies include two by-elections, the landslide victory of former President John Dramani Mahama as the flagbearer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Source: Facebook

The NDC MP who took to his Facebook page to make the 2023 forecasts said they were not charlatanic prophecies in reference to the ban on such activities by the Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

“2023 appears set to be the year of by-elections. I can see at least two by-elections on the horizon,” Ablakwa who also doubles as the Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament said.

The predictions have garnered some reactions on social media which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh below.

Ganew Alhassan

Just look at what is destroyed just because of cathedral. 2023 promises to be exciting. John shul get at least 98% endorsement. I just hope the others will agree for a unanimous approval. I rest my case

Fidelis Abagulum

Better prophecies than the shenanigans churches!

Prince-anthony Tamakloe

I pray God gives us life so I can monitor these prophecies to see how many would come to pass la.

Maxzy DeDweller

These are prophecies based on facts and data. Long live the Son of Man, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

